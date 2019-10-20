Pak, Indonesia naval exercise ‘Sea Thunder-IV’ concludes

ISLAMABAD: A bilateral exercise Sea Thunder-IV 2019 between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group and Indonesian Navy Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded.

Sea Thunder is a series of bilateral exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan and Indonesian navies. This exercise, being 4th in the series, continued for seven days. The aim of exercise was to strengthen military relationship, improve coordination and interoperability between Special Operation Forces, exchange professional expertise and experiences of Counter Terrorism Operations between participating forces.