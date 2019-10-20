close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Events held to create awareness of breast cancer

Lahore

LAHORE : Private hospitals organised ceremonies and walks to create awareness among people about breast cancer here.

Punjab Governor’s wife Perveen Sarwar and Pink Ribbon CEO Omer Aftab participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a private hospital at Wapda Town. Meanwhile, a private hospital on Shalamar Link Road held a walk to create awareness among female population regarding breast cancer. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff participated in the event. The two hospitals offered free check-up for women as well as free or subsidised mammography. With the Pakistani nation having one of the highest incidence of breast cancer in South Asia, 1 in 9 women are at risk. About 77 per cent of invasive breast cancer cases occur in women above the age of 50 years, however, if it is diagnosed early, the survival rate improves significantly.

