Sun Oct 20, 2019
Zia Ur Rehman
October 20, 2019

East DC asked to remove Wasay Jalil’s name from public spaces

Karachi

Zia Ur Rehman
October 20, 2019

A member provincial assembly (MPA) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has asked the District East deputy commissioner (DC) to remove the name of Wasay Jalil from parks, public places, inauguration and foundation stones, and other things in different neighbourhoods of the now defunct Gulshan Town.

In his letter sent to the East DC on Saturday, PTI MPA Arsalan Taj Hussain said Jalil has been delivering hate speeches in a foreign land against Pakistan and its armed forces.

Jalil is a former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and has served as the Gulshan Town Nazim for four years. Hussain has also been elected from Gulshan-e-Iqbal in District East.

In November last year, the Sindh government had sought responses on an immediate basis from its departments and bodies, the and civic and local government agencies regarding the progress made to implement the decision to rename 51 public places, institutions and buildings in Karachi that were named after MQM founder Altaf Hussain and his family members.

The decision to remove the party founder and his family members’ names from public spaces and buildings was first taken by the Sindh cabinet on December 30, 2017, and later by the provincial apex committee this March 8.

