Sat Oct 19, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 19, 2019

PTI workers in Peshawar join JUI-F

National

BR
Bureau report
October 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former candidate for PK-27 and former senior vice-president Peshawar district on Friday announced joining Jamiat Ulema-i-Fazl (JUI-F) along with his family members and supporters.

He announced during a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club in the presence of the JUI-F general secretary Khalid Waqar Chamkani and other party leaders. Those who joined the JUI-F included Qari Rahim Shah, Mohammad Naveed Ali Khan Daudzai, Zahid Khan, Iqbal Urmar and others. They reposed confidence in the leadership of JUI-F.

Speaking on the occasion, the new entrants into the JUI-F said they were disappointed with the one-year performance of the PTI rulers. They said the PTI leaders had promised to provide jobs and control price-hike, but they could not honour their commitments. They said the PTI government has disappointed the people and multiplied their miseries.

