PTI workers in Peshawar join JUI-F

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former candidate for PK-27 and former senior vice-president Peshawar district on Friday announced joining Jamiat Ulema-i-Fazl (JUI-F) along with his family members and supporters.

He announced during a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club in the presence of the JUI-F general secretary Khalid Waqar Chamkani and other party leaders. Those who joined the JUI-F included Qari Rahim Shah, Mohammad Naveed Ali Khan Daudzai, Zahid Khan, Iqbal Urmar and others. They reposed confidence in the leadership of JUI-F.

Speaking on the occasion, the new entrants into the JUI-F said they were disappointed with the one-year performance of the PTI rulers. They said the PTI leaders had promised to provide jobs and control price-hike, but they could not honour their commitments. They said the PTI government has disappointed the people and multiplied their miseries.

The nation, they said, were expecting change but the government could neither control price-hike nor provide jobs to the people. Instead of honouring their commitments, the PTI government has started taking U-turns, they added. Khalid Waqar Chamkani welcomed the new workers and said the entire nation was looking towards Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said JUI-F believed in democracy and it always raised voice for the welfare and prosperity of people. Khalid Waqar Chamkani said the nation would join and support the Azadi March and send the government packing.