China to join global battle to fight poverty: Xi

BEIJING: China will enhance its efforts for eradication of extreme privation to greatly bolster global battle, said President Xi Jinping

"We will stick to poverty alleviation target and make continuous efforts in the battle, he said on the occasion of National Poverty Relief Day. According to a report, published by China Economic Net (CEN), the day was initiated by the State Council, China's Cabinet, in 2014. China has nearly eradicated extreme poverty, an affliction for thousands of years. That is expected to contribute immensely to global poverty reduction, Xi said.

With the end of the battle near, he urged relief authorities at all levels to focus on bolstering impoverished people's access to basic public services, including compulsory education, healthcare, housing and safe drinking water, and make sure that all rural poor will shake off poverty on schedule.

Premier Li Keqiang said that authorities should strengthen relief measures, including fostering local industries, helping the poor get jobs and stepping up support for those relocated to new sites, so as to lift another 10 million people out of poverty by year's end and lay a solid foundation for establishing a moderately prosperous society in all respects by the end of next year.

A conference was held alongside the Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum in Beijing on Thursday to mark National Poverty Relief Day and the 27th International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. The conference honored those who made huge contributions to the nationwide campaign to eradicate domestic poverty before 2021.