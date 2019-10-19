National Games torch to get rousing welcome

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan has directed the authorities concerned to accord a rousing welcome to the National Games torch upon arrival in the province. The torch would enter the province from Gilgit-Baltistan. Officials of all the departments concerned and Pakistan Olympics Association would receive the torch on entry into the province at Babusar Top and Naran valley of Mansehra district today (Saturday).

After passing through different cities, it would reach the provincial capital. The senior minister has stressed the need for proper arrangements at every city through which the torch would pass. On the directives of the minister, a handsome amount of Rs180 million has been earmarked for the 33 national games, which are being organised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a gap of nine long years. The games were scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 1. However, the games were delayed for a few days due to the upcoming protest march and sit-in of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, which are scheduled to be held on October 27 and October 31. Now the games would be arranged from November 9 to November 15. As many as 10, 000 players from across the country would participate in the games.