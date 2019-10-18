Seminar on breast cancer, obesity held

Rawalpindi :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Medical Centre organised an awareness raising session on "Breast Cancer & Obesity” also a free camp in collaboration with Pharmevo (Pvt) Ltd and Bilal Hospital Rawalpindi. The objective of the session was to spread awareness of increased incidence of Breast cancer and obesity in women and prevention against these diseases among students.

The objective of the session was to increase cancer awareness among the students of the University. While addressing the participants, the Guest speaker Dr. Arifa Manzoor Royal College Of Physicians and Surgeons said that breast cancer was reported to be rapidly increasing in young girls in Pakistan and now many women in the country were at the risk of this disease, women particularly those aged 20 to 40 years without any risk factors should get themselves checked by a doctor for a clinical breast examination and a mammogram after every three years. She focused on the treatment options available for the breast cancer and elaborated the surgical options for removing a breast tumour and role of chemotherapy and radiation in eradicating cancerous cells.

Ms Tehmina, Bilal Hospital’s, dietician talked about what food we have to avoid and what to eat in our diet plan to prevent from breast cancer and obesity issues.

At the end of session free cardio metabolic camp was arranged for faculty and students. Also arranged a breast cancer awareness walk in the lead of Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid, she appreciated the efforts of university clinic to arrange such event. A large number of students, staff and faculty members attended the session.