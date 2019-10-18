Govt pushed for simplifying tax regime

Islamabad : Experts during a symposium urged the government to simplify the tax regime by reducing tax compliance cost with the help of digitisation of tax authority processes and enhance capacity and skills of human resource to help achieve much-needed fiscal sustainability.

The event titled 'Agenda for Tax Reforms in Pakistan' was organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with Adam Smith International here.

Director General (international taxes) at the Federal Board of Revenue Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed said the raising of tax revenue continued to be a major challenge for the FBR, where despite broadening of tax base, there was no significant contribution to the total revenues.

“The FBR is working on removing or minimising tax exemptions and concessions to help raise tax revenues,” he said.

While realising the need for improvement in tax compliance and filing mechanism, he said an advance and user-friendly ICT system was critical for improved tax compliance and a way forward for FBR.

Joint executive director of the SDPI Dr Vaqar Ahmed said that we need to critically see how capacities at the federal and provincial tax authorities need to be enhanced. “Improved capacities are required to formulate progressive tax policy, expedite administrative reforms, putting in place effective digitisation of FBR processes, moving to risk based audit, and introducing a single portal for filing tax returns,” he said.