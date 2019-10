National U19 Cricket

Northern thump Sindh

LAHORE: Saad Bin Athar blasted a century for Central Punjab against Balochistan, while Northern beat Sindh by an innings and five runs on day two of the third round of National Under-19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday, says a press release.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Balochistan 358-7 in 83 overs (Mohammad 104, Ubaid Ullah 61, Mohammad Ibrahim 53; Ali Mustafa 3-75, Qasim Akram 2-71). Central Punjab 370-8 in 83 overs (Saad Bin Athar 108, Bilal Munir 64, Qasim Akram 64; Mohammad Junaid 4-115).

At SBP Stadium, Karachi: Northern U19 272 all-out in 82.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 109, Razaul Mustafa 49; Muhammad Makki 5-73, Arish Ali Khan 4-77). Sindh 101 all-out in 39.2 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 21;Aqib Liaqat 3-12, Mehran Mumtaz 3-31, Munir Riaz 3-31) and follow on 171 all-out in 45.2 overs (Muhammad Usman 52, Kashif Ali 40; Ziad Khan 3-19, Aqib Liaqat 3-37). Result: Northern won by an innings and five runs.

At KRL Stadium, Rawal­pindi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 270 all-out in 72.3 overs (Saqib Jamil 65, Talha Roshan 65; Mohammad Zahid 5-64) and 77-3, 22.4 overs (Nasir Faraz 39 not out). Southern Punjab 267 all-out in 83 overs (Basit Ali 82, Mohammad Asif 58; Haris Khan 3-76, Saqib Jamil 2-23, Mohammad Ali 2-75).

At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Northern beat Sindh by an innings and five runs as 19 wickets fell on the second day. Resuming their first innings on 13-1, Sindh were dismissed for 101 in 39.2 overs. Mubashir Nawaz top-scored with 21 off 65 balls.