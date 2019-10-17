Waqar bids to find genuine speedster

LAHORE: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has initiated a drive to find a genuine fast bowler which he feels is the need of hour.

Waqar said Pakistan is in a need to unearth new fast bowlers, adding that he is already looking into emerging talent. “We need to groom new players and give opportunity to them, we have seen the likes M Abbas and M Hasnain, we might have to look into M Musa, Nasim Shah who is another talented bowler,” said Waqar in a video.

“We should not stick to certain names, of course we need bowlers like Wahab Riaz and M Amir,” he said. Speaking about Amir and Wahab’s decision to retire from Test cricket, Waqar said that the duo has clearly stated that they just not want to play Test cricket.

Giving his view on the ongoing National T20 Cup, the former captain of Pakistan said that enough opportunity was not given to youngsters in this tournament. “I think in such tournaments, two Under-19 players should be compulsory included in the Playing XI, so that we could assess their talent,” he said.

Pakistan cricket stars are currently participating at the National T20 Cup, which is being held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.