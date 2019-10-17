Couple found dead in Upper Dir

DIR: A couple was found dead in Upper Dir district on Wednesday, police said. The sources said the bodies of the couple were found in Asman Banda, an area on the boundary of Dir and Swat districts. The police said that they were informed that two bodies were lying in the forest of Asman Banda.

They said the bodies were taken into custody and shifted to the hospital in Wari for autopsy. The police said the victims were identified as Zahid Gul and Salma Bibi, residents of Kabal tehsil, Swat district. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man committed suicide over a domestic issue in Malanga area of Kadikhail Dara, officials of the Sahibabad Police Station said. They said the deceased’s mother also shot and injured herself after hearing the shocking news of her son’s suicide.She was shifted to the hospital in Wari and the police registered the case.