Thu Oct 17, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 17, 2019

Afghan refugee teachers complete training

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Curriculum and Teacher Education (DCTE) concluded a three-month training programme with 91 Afghan refugee teachers who were trained in the Pakistani curriculum. A ceremony was held at the Regional Institute for Teacher Education (RITE) in Peshawar. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the teachers who had conducted the training. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education, Ziaullah Bangash, was the guest of honour.

