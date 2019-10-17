Kashmir Lockdown exhibition opens at Alhamra Art Gallery

LAHORE:A three-day art exhibition titled “Kashmir Lockdown” has opened at Alhamra Arts Gallery. The exhibition was organised by Lahore Arts Council in connection with current situation of Kashmir at Alhamra here Wednesday. Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Raja Basharat along with Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Athar Ali Khan, inaugurated the exhibition.

On the occasion, the minister said the entire nation is with Kashmiris and ‘we will not hesitate to do any kind of sacrifice for the people of Kashmir’.

He added that Pakistan is raising voice for the Kashmiri people on every platform. The day will come when the Kashmiri people will breathe in open air. Efforts of the Lahore Arts Council in raising and supporting the voices of Kashmiris are commendable, the minister said. Around 80 artworks from 60 artists from all over Pakistan were displayed in the exhibition. Lahore Arts Council believes in supporting and promoting regional and international peace and stability by resolving all disputes and conflicts. The exhibition was arranged to highlight the killing of innocent Kashmiris.

Exhibition “Kashmir Lockdown” was attended by a large people including government officials, civil functionaries and important personalities from different walks of life. The exhibition will be continued till Friday (tomorrow).