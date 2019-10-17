EBM honoured

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (Private) Limited has been placed among the top 13 “Best Places to Work” across various industries in Pakistan as well as number 1 in the fast moving consumer goods category for 2019.

Through decades of its operations, EBM has strived to reach new heights, especially when it comes to its products. Their continuous efforts have been acknowledged by the industry time and time again.

This list is compiled and issued after a thorough survey carried out by the ‘Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management’ (PSHRM) and ‘Engage Consulting’. EBM has won this accolade for the third time this year. Its continuous recognition in this prestigious list has proved EBM’s dedication and commitment towards creating and delivering the best workplace for their employees.

EBM’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr Zeelaf Munir said, “It is an honour to be recognised as the “Best Place to Work” in the FMCG sector. This win is a testament to our values and principles built over 50 years of operations along with EBM's progressive outlook towards development. We believe that good culture attracts and retains good people for the long term.”