Jansher vows to groom squash talent

ISLAMABAD: Former world and British Open champion Jansher Khan said the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has given him task to help raise future world champions using all his expertise and experience of decades.

The game’s legend, who visited ‘The News’ Office in Islamabad on Monday evening, praised Army Chief’s acumen and love for sports, saying he was amazed at Gen Bajwa’s knowledge, interest and passion for sports promotion. “I have been directed by the Army Chief to take all possible steps and measures to help raise future squash champions to keep alive country’s traditions in the world of squash. He promised to give all out support to groom players,” Jansher said.

“I told the Army Chief the reasons which I think are behind our failure in producing future world champions. It was in 1986 that I won my world junior title and since then the country is struggling to produce even junior champion.

“The reason is very simple, even the best players today in Pakistan are looking for shortcuts. There is no shortcut recipe to become champion rather than it is an outcome of pure hard work and share passion to achieve the goal,” Jansher said.

Counting on his success, he said he used to train for almost 10 hours daily and knew well even at that time he cannot beat the likes of great Jahangir Khan unless and until putting in hard and extra training.

Recalling his first win over Jahangir, Jansher said he announced in the middle of his teen that he was going to beat Jahangir Khan in six months time. Jansher admitted his rise at international circuit was instrumental in the early retirement of Jahangir. “Jahangir could have played five more years had I been not there at the circuit. I made him exert even harder which took its toil and he started having backache which resulted in his leaving the game.”

Jansher promised to work on grooming talent. “What I require is to spot a talent first and if he has the ability to work harder, I am ready to train, coach and guide him.”