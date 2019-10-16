Free-medical camp in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Aga Khan Health Service Chitral in coordination with the Government of Canada held a two-day free-medical at far-off Broghil on Tuesday. The medical camp supervised by Dr Naveed Ahmed examined about 300 patients, including women, children, elderly people, and given them free medicines. The paramedical staff and other doctors participated in the camp were from the Aga Khan Health Service Chitral.