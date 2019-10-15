close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 15, 2019

Chinese media commends Pak support on Hong Kong

World

AFP
October 15, 2019

BEIJING: Chinese media has commended Pakistan’s outright support on the issue of Hong Kong, stating that the two countries always stood together on promoting regional peace and stability.

Referring to the joint statement issued at the end of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing, the Global Times in its report published on Monday stated Pakistan has come forward asking for upholding international law and avoiding interference in internal affairs. — INP

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World