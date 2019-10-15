Chinese media commends Pak support on Hong Kong

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Chinese media has commended Pakistan’s outright support on the issue of Hong Kong, stating that the two countries always stood together on promoting regional peace and stability.
Referring to the joint statement issued at the end of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing, the Global Times in its report published on Monday stated Pakistan has come forward asking for upholding international law and avoiding interference in internal affairs. — INP
