close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Friendly Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

LAHORE: Passion Cricket Club beat Mughalpura XI Club by 23 runs in the friendly cricket match played in PCSIR ground.

Scores: Passion Cricket Club 188. (Saqib Ali 66, Zain 63, Aizad Asad 27, Asad 3/30, Mohib 2/23, Fawad 2/28). Mughalpura XI Club 163. (Fazan 78, Ahmad Butt 35, Aizad Asad 3/20, Taimoor 2/22, Ali Nusha 2/30).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports