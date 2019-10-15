tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Passion Cricket Club beat Mughalpura XI Club by 23 runs in the friendly cricket match played in PCSIR ground.
Scores: Passion Cricket Club 188. (Saqib Ali 66, Zain 63, Aizad Asad 27, Asad 3/30, Mohib 2/23, Fawad 2/28). Mughalpura XI Club 163. (Fazan 78, Ahmad Butt 35, Aizad Asad 3/20, Taimoor 2/22, Ali Nusha 2/30).
