EU delegation visits Comsats

Islamabad:The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) was established with the objective to support and catalyze the socio-economic uplift of the developing countries by promoting S&T through South-South Cooperative mechanisms. The Organisation serves as an institutional platform for South-South and North-South technical cooperation in its twenty-seven 27 member states in areas of mutual interest, such as education, information technology, environment, energy, and health, says a press release.

For the implementation of such cooperative programmes, COMSATS has developed working relations with a number of organizations. The size and scope of COMSATS’ cooperation varies from national to regional to international levels. The usual mode of such cooperation is the sponsorship of projects, on-job trainings, workshops, postgraduate education scholarships, expert visits, as well as technical consultancies.

Moreover, in the wake of emerging trends in development cooperation, COMSATS aspires expanding the horizons of its operation within the framework of Triangular cooperation. In this connection, COMSATS is endeavoring to establish contacts with the diplomatic missions of the countries of Europe, Gulf and Arab region, based in Islamabad, for seeking support of their good offices, not only to expand COMSATS’ membership towards North but also to gain their patronage for COMSATS’ programmes.