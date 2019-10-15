close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Zong 4G partners with Enfrashare

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mobile operator Zong 4G has struck a deal with Enfrashare, a connectivity infrastructure company, with an aim to expand its network further to improve coverage and provide unrivaled subscriber experience, a statement said on Monday.

“Zong 4G is committed in its ambition of building the digital Ecosystem of Pakistan. In a bid to further augment the user experience, Zong 4G has partnered with Enfrashare to further expand its network outreach,” said a Zong 4G’s spokesperson commenting on the development.

“Our customers experience is our first priority, and through this partnership our customers will benefit directly from our state-of-the-art mobile network for a seamless digital experience.” Rehan Hassan from Enfrashare said, “Enfrashare firmly believes that connectivity is a basic human need, it is the conduit that enables social and financial inclusion”.

