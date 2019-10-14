Fight for your right!: Chinese women thrash man on parking space dispute in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: People of Karachi Company witnessed a nasty episode when Chinese women attacked a person on dispute of car parking.

The area police, however, reached the scene and controlled the situation.

Chinese women were waiting for a space for parking their car while a man was pulling his car out of the parking, but a local car driver, taking advantage of the position of the Chinese lady’s car waiting for the parking, quickly parked his car on the vacant space and started walking in the bazaar but the Chinese ladies intercepted him and grasped his neckline and thrashed him.

