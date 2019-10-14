SHC seeks KE’s comments onpetition over electrocution deaths

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed K-Electric (KE) and other respondents to file comments on a petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman seeking the registration of an FIR against KE management for the deaths of citizens due to electrocution during monsoon rains in the city.

The petitioner submitted in the petition that an inquiry commission be constituted to inquire into the negligence of KE which failed to maintain its installations and electricity poles during the monsoon rains, resulting in the deaths of more than 40 persons, including children, due to electrocution.

The petitioner also requested the SHC to order payment of compensation amount to the legal heirs of the victims. A counsel for KE sought time on Saturday to file comments on the petition. The SHC directed KE and other respondents to file comments and adjourned the hearing for some date to be later fixed by the office.

Death sentences commuted

The SHC dismissed the appeal of a convict in the murder case of an SHO but commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment.

Nazakat Ali was sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) after it found him guilty of murdering the Preedy police station SHO in the Saddar area on April 9, 2013. According to the prosecution, the appellant, who was a gunman of Preedy SHO Agha Asadullah, had killed the SHO with his official rifle while they were travelling in a police vehicle.

The appellant’s counsel submitted that the prosecution had failed to prove any motive behind the killing and the benefit of the doubt should be given to Ali. A state counsel, however, supported the prosecution’s case.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha after hearing the arguments and perusal of the evidence observed that the prosecution had established its case against the appellant but failed to prove the motive of killing. The court dismissed the appeal of the convict but commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.

In another killing case of police officer, the high court also modified the death sentence of the appellant into life imprisonment.

Mohammad Arshad was sentenced to death and co-accused Ahmed Raza to life imprisonment by an ATC for murdering police sub-inspector Mohammad Aslam in the Landhi area.

According to the prosecution, the appellants, who were activists of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, had intercepted the cop and killed him in the Khokrapar area on April 1, 2012. The high court dismissed the appeals of the convicts but modified the death sentence of Arshad to life imprisonment. It also set aside their conviction under the anti-terrorism law as the prosecution had failed to prove that the incident was carried out to create terror in society.