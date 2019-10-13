close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

World Squash Day celebrated

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation celebrated the World Squash Day on Saturday at the Mushaf Complex here.

The theme of the day was to spread awareness about squash and plan to attract one million new players towards the sport.

Exhibition matches for boys and girls were held and all players participated with great spirit. A trick shot competition was held after the exhibition matches.

All players and coaches tried their luck to win prizes. Squash balls were also distributed among players and coaches. The crowd enjoyed the activities and appreciated the players.

The World Squash Day gives clubs opportunity to work together to grow the sport. It is endorsed by the World Squash Federation, PSA and national federations across the globe.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports