World Squash Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation celebrated the World Squash Day on Saturday at the Mushaf Complex here.

The theme of the day was to spread awareness about squash and plan to attract one million new players towards the sport.

Exhibition matches for boys and girls were held and all players participated with great spirit. A trick shot competition was held after the exhibition matches.

All players and coaches tried their luck to win prizes. Squash balls were also distributed among players and coaches. The crowd enjoyed the activities and appreciated the players.

The World Squash Day gives clubs opportunity to work together to grow the sport. It is endorsed by the World Squash Federation, PSA and national federations across the globe.