Shabbir in command at PM Open Golf C’ship

LAHORE: At the conclusion of the second round of this three rounds 27th Prime Minister Open Golf Championship, the top ranked player of the golf circuit of Pakistan, Muhammed Shabbir of Islamabad Golf Club appears predominant and commanding at the Rawalpindi Golf Club Golf Course, after a tremendous performance that fetches him a remarkable two rounds aggregate of gross 132, twelve under par.

Again in the second round M. Shabbir exhibited his champion like capabilities shooting his approach shots to perfection and in the process prevailing over his other combatants like M. Munir, Waheed Baloch, Anser Mehmood, Ahmed Baig and Hamza Amin who are all professional golfers of stature and caliber.

With a score of gross 67 on the first day and backed up by a majestic 65 on the second day, this elite golf professional again proved that victory against him in Pakistan requires total excellence and unfaltering and never failing shot making with approach shots that fall in the category of quality and fineness. ‘The greens were wonderful’ said Shabbir ‘and my putting stroke was smooth and silky’.

Out of his other adversaries and challengers, M. Munir of Rawalpindi Golf Club a golf professional with a lot of titles to his credit, played with admirable and outstanding control but had to be satiated with the second slot, trailing the leader Shabbir by a margin of four strokes. Munir had rounds of 66 and 70, which gives him an aggregate score of 136, eight under par, as the Championship moves into the final round.

The leader board after 36 holes:

M. Shabbir (Islamabad) 67 + 65=132,

M. Munir (Rawalpindi) 66+ 70=136,

Waheed Baloch (Karachi) 70+69=139,

Anser Mehmood (Pak Navy) 73+68=141,

Ahmed Baig (PAF) 68+73=141,

M.Nazir (Rawalpindi) 68+73=141,

M. Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club) 72+70=142,

Hamza Amin (Islamabad) 71+71=142;

The prize money for the 27th Prime Minister Open Golf Championship is five million rupees.

In the seniors’ amateur event held over 36 holes, Col Rustam Ali Chatta of Garrison Golf Club came first with scores of 80 and 69 and an aggregate of 149.Col Shafi of the same club came second. His scores for the two rounds were 78 and 74 and the aggregate was 152. Third position went to Shahid Warriach of Rawalpindi Golf Club, his scores being 76 and 76. The final session will be contested on Sunday and while Shabbir looks self assured about his victory chances, Munir is determined to outsmart him.