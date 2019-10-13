‘Azadi March’: PML-N leaders to share Nawaz’s letter with Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders will share a letter from former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman regarding the decision to join the anti-government march, scheduled for October 27.

PML-N leaders addressed a press conference after a meeting of the party held on Saturday to discuss a future strategy about the ‘Azadi March’. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal told the media the party leaders would present Sharif’s letter to Maulana Fazl. “Nawaz Sharif has written complete guidelines for the party in the letter,” he said.

He further said the party supremo had asked them to run a comprehensive campaign against the government to send it packing.