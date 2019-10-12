Nawaz backs Fazl’s Azadi March: Hussain Nawaz to coordinate with Fazl

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided in principle to participate in the so-called Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), starting on Oct 27.

Talking to the media outside an accountability court here on Friday, the incarcerated former premier, Nawaz Sharif, announced full support to the anti-government protest campaign of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “We consider the stance of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as our own. Our party will join the Azadi March and it will be part of the movement by the opposition parties against the fake government,” he told the media.

The PML-N supremo has also tasked his London-based son Hussain Nawaz to remain in contact with Maulana Fazlur Rehman for better coordination during the protest movement, according to the Sharif family members.

However, the rest of the central leadership of the party, particularly party president Shahbaz Sharif, is still shying away from supporting the Azadi March openly. The march will start on Oct 27 and reach Islamabad on 31st. This reluctance to unequivocally support the march has been the major source of confusion among the party ranks and rumours that Shahbaz Sharif and other top leaders were against joining the march.

Nawaz Sharif said that right after the elections, the Maulana had suggested for resignation en masse from the assemblies in protest. But the other opposition parties had convinced him otherwise. “I believe (now) his stance carried weight at that time,” he added.

Sources privy to the developments said the final decision about joining the march would be announced in the light of a letter written by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Shahbaz Sharif and subsequent deliberations by the senior leadership including members of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Saturday (today).

They added the decision to join the march would be announced by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in a press conference at his Model Town residence on Saturday.

Former PM said: “I think rejecting Maulana Sahib (his call for march) today would be wrong.” He said he had written a detailed letter to Shahbaz Sharif and he would brief (the party). “We also appreciate Maulana Sahib’s determination,” he added.

The former premier alleged that he was in jail for raising the slogan “Vote ko izzat do” (Give respect to vote).