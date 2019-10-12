Three policemen injured during anti-encroachment drive in Korangi

Three policemen suffered injuries after they came under attack from protesters during an encroachment drive carried out on Friday by the Anti- Encroachment Department of the Karachi Development Authority in Korangi Industrial Area.

A spokesman for the Sindh Police said KDA employees along with anti-encroachment police arrived in a locality located within Korangi Industrial Area Police Station’s jurisdiction to evict illegal occupants.

The action was taken under the supervision of Deputy Director Saeed Ahmed Khan and Assistant Director Shehbaz of the KDA in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

The team showed the illegal residents a letter for the removal of encroachments issued by the director estate and enforcement of the KDA. When KDA staff and police reached a plot (A-425 Sector 6-G 50/60) to clear it of land grabbers, unknown men and women armed with iron rods, sticks, stones and petrol bombs attacked them. They miscreants also broke the windows of KDA vehicles and tried to set KDA and police vehicles on fire with petrol bombs.

Police responded with their anti-riot squad to control the situation. Due to the violent acts of the land grabbers, Awami Colony Police Station SHO Inspector Humayun Khan, SI Mohammad Irshad of Korangi Industrial Area Police Station and PC Allah Dino of the Zaman Town Police Station suffered injuries to their hands and heads and needed stitches.

The police arrested 13 mob leaders but other culprits escaped from the scene. A case was registered under various sections, Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, at the Korangi Industrial Area Police Station.

In a statement, the Korangi Police said they would not step back from their stance against land grabbers/encroachers, and the pressure tactics being resorted to by this mafia would not be tolerated in any form and would be dealt with with an iron hand.

Although the illegal occupants had been served with notices by the KDA a few months ago, they were reluctant to abide by legal notice.

Minor drowns in park’s water tank

A five-year-old boy, who had come to visit Pakistan from Saudi Arabia for a short trip, drowned to death in an underground water tank of a public park.

The tragedy took place at the park located in Shadman Town within the limits of the Sharae Noor Jahan police station. Police said Rehan fell into the underground water tank near the jogging track. He came to the park along with his paternal uncle, who is a resident of Anda Morr, North Karachi.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. No case had been registered while an investigation was underway, police added.