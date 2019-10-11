Govt asked to take notice of ‘threats’ to journalists

HANGU: The journalists’ community in Hangu and Orakzai districts on Thursday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take notice of the threats hurled at them by an unknown caller.

The members of the Orakzai Union of Journalists and Hangu Press Club held meeting with Khan Zaman Orakzai in the chair.

Speaking at the meeting, Orakzai Union of Journalists general secretary Khan Zaman Orakzai said that an unknown caller from abroad threatened the journalists with kidnapping, killing and bombing their press clubs. “You people are not giving coverage to our organizational activities in the districts. He said the accused threatened to first launch terror acts against the journalists in Hangu and Orakzai for not following their mission. He demanded the CM and IGP take notice of the issue.