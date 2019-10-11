Walk held to mark World Mental Health Day

PESHAWAR: In order to mark the World Mental Health Day, a walk was arranged at the University of Peshawar by the Psychology Department on Thursday.

Led by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Johar Ali, chairperson of the department Prof Dr Irum Irshad, Prof Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb, Prof Farhana Jahangir and others, the walks was participated by a large number of students and faculty members of the university.

The participants were holding banners and chanting slogans regarding mental health and various tendencies like suicide and others caused by mental stress, anxiety and trauma.

An exhibition about mental issues had also been arranged at the department to highlight different issues pertaining to mental health. Around 10 stalls were set up regarding psychological counseling on depression, suicide prevention, speech therapy, drug addiction, learning disabilities, and trauma, and clinical psychology with colorful models, drawings and paintings.

A day earlier, a painting competition was organised to highlight the importance of World Mental Health day and the best artists at the psychology department were given awards on Thursday.