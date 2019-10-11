Conference stresses need to promote better understanding among different religions

RAWALPINDI: Speakers at a conference here on Thursday stressed the need to promote better understanding among various religious communities at all levels to promote greater tolerance, respect and mutual understanding in the society.

The national conference titled ‘Interfaith Dialogue in the 21st Century’ was organised by the Department of Islamic Studies at Fatima Jinnah Women University in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan. A number of renowned intellectuals, scholars, faculty, civil society members and students attended the two-day session.

Conference coordinator Dr Shahzadi Pakeeza from the Department of Islamic Studies welcomed the guests and speakers gave basic introduction about aims and objectives of the conference. In her remarks, she explained how the role of interfaith dialogue in Pakistan as well as how such dialogues can be made more effective to create social awareness in the society.

In the opening session of the conference, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad was the chief guest. He admired the efforts of Fatima Jinnah Women University to provide a platform for raising awareness in the society regarding interfaith dialogue and harmony.

Prof Mehrdad Yousuf was the guest of honor. In his remarks, he hoped that the conference will encourage understanding, respect and cooperation among people of all faiths for the wellbeing of communities and promotion of peace in Pakistan.

MPA Maleeha Asghar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony who appreciated the efforts of Fatima Jinnah Women University in promoting the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan. Guest of Honour Ramesh Singh Arora said interfaith dialogue is one aspect of a growing global culture of dialogues between and within nations, religions and cultures which aims at sharing the common goal of increased understanding, peaceful coexistence and expanded cooperation in addressing the serious issues facing the global community.