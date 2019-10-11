close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
October 11, 2019

Team Pakistan fly to Greece for Socca World Cup

Sports

October 11, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Socca Team left for Crete, Greece, the other day to participate in the second edition of six-a-side Socca World Cup, which will run from October 12-20.

Pakistan have been placed in Group ‘H’ along with Slovenia, Germany, Hungary and Romania. They will kick-start their campaign with a match against Slovenia on October 14. They will then take on Romania on October 15.

On October 16, Pakistan will clash with a strong Germany team, which won the inaugural edition of the Socca World Cup last year in Portugal. In their last group match, Pakistan will compete against Hungary.

The final will be played on October 20. Pakistan’s UK-based head coach Kevin Reeves will join the team in Crete. Squad: Mohammad Ali, Shaban Hussain, Irfan Khan, Ali Haider, Kareem Keraye, Shahab Raza, Daniyal Mirza, Meeran Saifi, Affan Siddiqi, Habib ur Rehman, Mohammad Waheed, Hassan Bashir and Yousuf Butt.

