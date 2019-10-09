close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

NAB postpones Shahbaz house visit to grill him

National

LAHORE: A combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office Tuesday postponed visit to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s residence to investigate him in different cases including Lahore Waste Management Company and assets beyond means.

Earlier, in August, National Accountability Bureau Lahore, after finding Shahbaz non-cooperative in investigations, had decided to visit his residence to complete probe into the cases. However, it did not visit his residence due to reasons better known only to the Bureau.

Now, it has been learnt that instead of sending a team to the residence of the PML-N chief, a questionnaire will be sent to him.

