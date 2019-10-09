What is ‘Halal’ for PTI is ‘Haram’ for others: Ghani

KARACHI: The Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said if Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) intends to hold a peaceful protest in Islamabad then it should be allowed to do so considering it is their democratic right. Speaking to newsmen after inaugurating the “3rd Pakistan Travel Mart” here at Expo Centre on Tuesday, the provincial informationminister said they would never stop those intending to hold peaceful protests. “The PTI as an opposition party attacked the PTV and thrashed policemen but now they consider their own actions as 'Halal' and similar actions by others as 'Haram',” he said. He said ever since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has come into power in the centre it has unleashed crackdown against the opposition.The PTI, he said instituted number of false cases against the opposition leaders. “We are ready if the government intends to carry out any more arrests,” he said.

Ghani asked the federal government to take the opposition and the parliament into confidence on serious national issues. He said the parliament should hold proper debate over these issues. To a question, he said the provincial government would take action against those involved in sale and production of 'Gukta' as it seriously harmful for health.