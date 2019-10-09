close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
AFP
October 9, 2019

Gauff makes most of 2nd chance

Sports

AFP
October 9, 2019

LINZ, Austria: US teen sensation Cori Gauff took full advantage of her lucky loser lifeline at the WTA tournament in Linz on Tuesday as she advanced to the second round.

The 15-year-old lost in qualifying to start the week but was inserted into the draw as a lucky loser after Greek Maria Sakkari quit before her first-round match with injury.Number 110 Gauff, who got the spot as the highest-ranked loser from qualifying rounds, produced a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over Swiss Stefanie Voegele.

The celebrated youngster who beat Venus Williams in the Wimbledon first round and was consoled at the US Open by winning opponent Naomi Osaka after their third-round match, said her day in Linz had been hectic.

The victory was the first indoors at the WTA level for Gauff, already tipped as a major player for the future. She is competing in the fifth top-level tournament of her career.

Gauff needed to withstand a fightback from Voegele in the second set after the American won the first.

