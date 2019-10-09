close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Trailers

National

 
October 9, 2019

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of trailers on the way to Afghanistan have to wait in long queues for several hours on the Ring Road as two bridges connecting Peshawar with the Khyber district are under construction for the last couple of weeks. The trailers can be seen parked on the Ring Road from the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) till Hayatabad.

