Bilawal seeks clarification from FO over PM’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday sought clarification from the Foreign Office over the remarks of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the US with regard to giving training to al-Qaeda by the Pakistan Army.

“The Foreign Office should give an explanation on it as questions were raised on Pakistan’s foreign policy with such statements,” Bilawal said while chairing the meeting of the Human Rights Committee of the National Assembly and latter talking to media persons after the meeting.

Bilawal said it was possible that the remarks with regard to training of al-Qaeda were made due to slip of tongue, but a clarification must come. “Even the allegations on involvement of Pakistan in 9/11 incidents were never made,” he said. He said Indian prime minister anxiously wanted to link Mumbai incident with 9/11 and our prime minister made such statements.

The PPP chairman also sought clarification from the Foreign Office with regard to statement of Imran Khan on Durand Line. Bilawal said these statements were strategic blunders from the prime minister. The officials of the Foreign Ministry clarified that the prime minister’s statement were being presented out of context.

He said the Human Rights Committee has passed the Zainab Alert Bill and it would be now presented before the National Assembly. “Zainab alert bill is not enough to control incidents of child abuse as this bill only applies in Islamabad and all the provincial assemblies should also approve similar bills in their respective provinces,” he said.

Bilawal said the economic policies of the government have totally failed and industries were on verge of closure.