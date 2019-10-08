10th international forum on energy

Pakistan making efforts to hike renewable energy share: Fatyana

By PR

LAHORE: Riaz Fatyana, Member National Assembly (MNA) and convener of the Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), participated as keynote presenter in the 10th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development.

The event was jointly organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and Ministry of Energy of Thailand. Other prominent speakers were Sontirat Sontijirawong, Minister of Energy of Thailand, Bambang Brodjonegoro, Minister of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS) of Indonesia and Hans-Josef Fell,

President of the Energy Watch Group and former member of German Bundestag.

Highlighting renewable energy resources potential of Pakistan, Fatyana apprised the participants of government plans to increase the share of renewable energy in total power generation of the country, including through power from wind, solar, small hydro and biomass sources.

He identified the challenges hindering the realisation of the full renewable energy potential of Pakistan and stressed the need for environmentally sustainable solution to these challenges, with a shift to low carbon economy and enhanced resources efficiency.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan had set a precedent for other private and public sector institutions by “going green” and operating completely on solar energy.

Separately, Fatyana also had a meeting with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and executive secretary of UNESCAP.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to implement the 2030 development agenda, he said the government was focusing on poverty reduction through human development.

He also apprised the executive secretary of the steps taken by Pakistan for youth and women empowerment. He invited the executive secretary to visit Pakistan.