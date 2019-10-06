close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
October 6, 2019

Pakistan start Socca World Cup campaign on Oct 14

Sports

October 6, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan will start their Socca World Cup campaign with a match against Slovenia in Crete, Greece, on October 14.

Pakistan have been placed in Group ‘H’ along with Slovenia, Germany, Hungary and Romania.

International Socca Federation (ISF) is organising the second edition of the six-a-side Socca World Cup in Crete with the opening ceremony taking place on October 13. The inaugural edition was held last year in Lisbon, Portugal.

Pakistan will take on Romania on October 15. The next day, Pakistan will clash with Germany, which won the inaugural edition of the Socca World Cup last year.

In the last group match, Pakistan will take on Hungary on October 17. The semi-finals, third place play-off and the summit clash will be played on October 20.

