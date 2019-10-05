Lifestyle Medicine Institute launched

Islamabad : Launching ceremony of Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine (RILSM) was held here on Friday at Rawalpindi Campus of Riphah International University. MoU was signed on the occasion between Lifestyle Medicine Training Center & Riphah International University by Chancellor Riphah University Hassan M. Khan and CEO LMTC Dr. Shagufta Feroz. President, Pakistan National Hearts Association, Maj Gen (r) Masud ur Rehman Kiani HI(M), SI, T.Bt, Executive Director, Hearts International Hospital, Maj. Gen (r) Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Vice Chancellor Riphah University Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad & Executive Director IIMC-T Engr. Asadullah Khan graced the occasion.

Panel discussion and seminar was held on the occasion with topic of ‘Synchronised Lifestyle Modification for Disease Control’ by eminent speaker and lifestyle practitioner Dr. Shagufta Feroz. Having specialised in Family Medicine, Holistic Nutrition, Lifestyle Medicine and the only physician from Pakistan who is a fellow of Integrative Medicine, University of Arizona-USA, she is leaving no stone unturned to bring Global Lifestyle Medicine Movement to Pakistan.

Up till now she had managed variety of patients from Pakistan and around the world with Lifestyle Medicine along with the principles of her independent research ‘Synchronised Lifestyle Modification Program-SLP.’ In 2017 LMEd Harvard University nominated her as their Collaborator for Pakistan for introduction of Lifestyle Medicine in medical curriculum and for general public awareness. She is the only Lifestyle Medicine board certified physician, who represents Pakistan at these forums. World Organization of Natural Medicine gave her the title of ‘Doctor of Humanitarian Services.’