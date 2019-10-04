close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Cricket fraternity condoles with Ashraf Qureshi

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

LAHORE: Former president LCCA Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, former LCCA secretary Mian Javed Ali and former manager Pakistan cricket team Azhar Zaidi have condoled the sad demise of Niaz Qureshi, the younger brother of former PCB executive council member and ex-secretary Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association Ashraf Qureshi.

Niaz breathed his last the other day in Rawalpindi. In their condolence message, they prayed that may Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.Meanwhile in Rawalpindi former cricketers and cricket clubs have alsocondoled with Ashraf Qureshi over his younger brother’s death.

