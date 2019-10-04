close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir meet Bilawal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will continue raising voice for supremacy of the Constitution.

He said this while meeting with Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir MNAs from Waziristan who called on Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad on Thursday evening. Tribal elders were also present in the meeting. Both the MNAs thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raising voice for their release.

