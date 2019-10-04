close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
Power companies proposed privatisation protested

National

BR
Bureau report
October 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: The members of Paigham Union of Wapda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday protested the planned privatisation of power companies.

Led by the provincial chairman of Paigham Union Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arbab Altaf, general secretary, Asghar Khattak and others, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters gathered outside Peshawar Press Club.

The speakers said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was interfering in the affairs every department and acting against its manifesto since the day one.

Instead of privatisation of power companies, they said, the companies should be merged into Wapda.

