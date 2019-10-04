Mobile app links skilled workers with employers

Islamabad :Providing youth with technical and vocational skills and creating economic opportunities by linking them with employers through technology will help ensure a prosperous future for them, said Shafqat Mehmood, minister for federal education and professional training on Thursday.

Addressing the launching ceremony of 'Hunarmand Mobile App' by the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission here, the minister said the initiative will not only enable a common man to hire a skilled workforce on the click of a button but it would also create employment opportunities for skilled people.

He reiterated the importance of developing a gold standard qualification and certification regime to produce a highly skilled labour force for both the domestic and international markets.

The NAVTTC with the support of the Punjab Youth Workforce Development Project has developed a mobile application for the benefit of the larger segment of the blue-collar workforce seeking employment and/or self-employment for short term domestic services. The app will facilitate the general household and industry to benefit from the services of a certified skilled workforce in a convenient and cost-effective manner.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan termed it an important step towards reducing the mismatch between demand and supply of skilled workforce to domestic and industrial employers. He thanked USAID for their support in developing the app.