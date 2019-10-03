‘Karo Kari’ claims woman’s life

SUKKUR: Another incident of ‘Karo Kari’ took place on Wednesday when a brother allegedly shot dead his sister in Rohri, citing ‘Karo Kari’.According to police, Raqeeb Jatoi shot dead his sister Nawazi citing improper relations with Gulsher Jatoi. Police have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.