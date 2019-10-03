close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

‘Karo Kari’ claims woman’s life

National

SUKKUR: Another incident of ‘Karo Kari’ took place on Wednesday when a brother allegedly shot dead his sister in Rohri, citing ‘Karo Kari’.According to police, Raqeeb Jatoi shot dead his sister Nawazi citing improper relations with Gulsher Jatoi. Police have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

