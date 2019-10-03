close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Rain inundates Bahawalpur roads

National

October 3, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Overnight torrential rain has exposed tall claims of the district administration and municipal corporation and inundated city roads. The drainage system of the city went ineffective after receiving water of some 40-minute rain. The strong winds uprooted many trees and hampered traffic on roads. No relevant authority took notice of the situation. Rain water entered low-lying localities and created troubles for the residents.

Locals fear breeding of dengue larvae if rainwater was not removed from their localities.

