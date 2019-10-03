Marriott International opens Four Points

LAHORE: Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) announced opening four points by Sheraton Lahore in partnership with Lahore Regency Private Limited marking the debut of the brand in Pakistan. Formerly known as Hospitality Inn Lahore, the hotel joins the Four Points by Sheraton brand’s fast-growing global portfolio of over 250 hotels in nearly 40 countries.

“We are delighted to open our first Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Pakistan. The hotel is a testament to our conversion friendly strategy that allows independent hotels to quickly join our portfolio and benefit from our distribution and the power of our loyalty programme,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Four Points by Sheraton has proven to be a global hit with its distinctive identity and ability to meet the increasing demands of the modern, everyday traveler and is experiencing an incredible growth momentum. ***