PHF seeks Dutch organiser’s support for arranging series in Europe

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa has met FIH referee Rob Luothovers to discuss Pakistan team’s prospects, especially how bilateral series could be possible with European countries, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Rob, whose father and uncle were also FIH umpire in Grade 1, has good contacts in various European countries. He owns Meet Other Players (MOP) hockey club. Pakistan’s Dar Academy has made regular visits to European countries to play against top clubs. Their matches are organised through the help of Rob.

Tauqeer Dar, when contacted, termed PHF’s decision of seeking help of Rob a wise step for Pakistan hockey. He said that Pakistan hockey cannot be promoted if the Green-shirts don’t play against strong teams. “Europe has some very hard hockey teams. When you play rigorous hockey against tough opponents you learn and improve fast,” he said.

Rob played an important role when a World Hockey XI visited Pakistan about a year ago. The World XI comprised renowned players of the world. Hockey greats Paul Litjents and Floris Jan Bovelander also visited Pakistan on that occasion.

The sources said that Rob offered his help to PHF to contact some hockey-playing European countries to play bilateral series with Pakistan. The sources said that Bajwa appreciated his offer and requested asked him to arrange series for Pakistan hockey team in European countries.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that PHF wanted Pakistan team to play with some European countries, including Spain, Germany, Holland, Ireland, France, Belgium, England, so that Pakistan team’s performance could be improved. This is aimed at making Pakistan boys learn fast by playing against tough opponents. The European teams are the toughest in today’s hockey.