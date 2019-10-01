Report sought regarding beating of students by college lecturer

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab HEC Secretary (Academic) Tariq Hameed on Monday directed Faisalabad Divisional Director Colleges Prof Muhammad Alam and Toba Government Postgraduate College Principal Dr Ahsan to send him reports regarding the alleged beating of some students by a college lecturer on Saturday.

He secretary also asked them to submit their report regarding another incident in which the father of a victim student and his fellows went to the principal office to complain him about the incident but the same accused lecturer again scuffled with them.

DPO announces awards: District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Shoaib Qureshi Monday announced cash prizes and certificates for investigation team, that traced the blind murder of a woman at Chak 92/JB.

According to DPO office spokesperson Attaullah, a headless body of 35-year-old woman was found in fields and with the help of Nadra her identification was sought from her finger prints. She was Nazia Bibi, wife of Javed Iqbal of Rajana Chak 191/GB, Makhdooman Wali.

The police team from her mobile phone traced her killer Iqbal Hussain of Chak 92 JB, Gojra. The accused told police he developed illicit relations with her when she was a maid at a house in Islamabad and on his request she came to Gojra city where they developed differences over the issue of their expected marriage and he slit her throat.