Three robbers sentenced to 10 years in jail for shootout with cops

An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced three men to 10 years in prison after convicting them of robbery, shootout with police and possession of illicit weapon.

The ATC-X awarded a collective 27 years imprisonment to Hasan, Tanvir Ahmed and Haris as they were found guilty of all the charges pressed against them by the prosecution. According to the police, the suspects were arrested after a shootout as they robbed a businessman, Bakhtiyar, in the Ferozabad neighborhood on January 28, 2019.

The suspects were intercepted by the police and on this as they opened fire on the law enforces in a bid to escape, the police added, in the retaliatory fire, Hasan was injured and others were taken into custody unhurt.

The police found unlicensed weapons, looted cash and valuables, including mobile phones, on the suspects which were later used as case property in the trial. Each of the accused was given 10 years for robbery as many for the shootout and seven years for possessing unlicensed weapons. They were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs650,000.

Director schools

An accountability court sentenced Director Schools, Mirpurkhas, Abdul Wahab Abbasi, to seven years in prison after convicting him in a reference filed against him in 2014. According to the prosecution, Abbasi in connivance of co-accused committed corruption when he was posted as a district officer in Karachi. The accountability court-IV also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 12,735,000.